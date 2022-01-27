Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

