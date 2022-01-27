Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,116,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.74% of Hope Bancorp worth $261,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

