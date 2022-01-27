HSBC Downgrades Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

