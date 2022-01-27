Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70,590 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $183,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.94. 6,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.