HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 615 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 537.70 ($7.25) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 540 ($7.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 424.01. The company has a market cap of £109.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

