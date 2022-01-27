Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.98.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

