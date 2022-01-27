Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

