Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hudson Global stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
