Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,667. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.