Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £47.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.61.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

