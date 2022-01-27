HUNT One Day Volume Reaches $23.44 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $62.82 million and $23.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00041302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005962 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.