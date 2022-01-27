Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.