I/O Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $885,061.54 and $155.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 34% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00254612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,368,697 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

