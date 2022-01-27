Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 232 ($3.13) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

IBST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($3.08) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.32).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.32. The company has a market capitalization of £797.14 million and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.33).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.