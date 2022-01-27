Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,023. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $327.12 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.03 and its 200-day moving average is $422.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.