IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Critical Survey

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and Sundial Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 345.33%. Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $0.78, suggesting a potential upside of 68.85%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Sundial Growers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 10.87 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -2.49 Sundial Growers $45.48 million 16.76 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -2.55

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Sundial Growers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

