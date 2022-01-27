Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 1,267.6% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Independence during the third quarter worth $19,147,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,873,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 373,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Independence by 25.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $15,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Independence by 35.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 324,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACQR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,087. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

