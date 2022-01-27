Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.