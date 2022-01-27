Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

