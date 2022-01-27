Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

