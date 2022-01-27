Ingredion (INGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Ingredion has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.650-$7.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.65-$7.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

