Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Critical Survey

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 4.98 $5.07 million $0.30 22.20 Doximity $206.90 million 37.57 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 23.21% 20.58% Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 7 0 2.60

Doximity has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.53%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

