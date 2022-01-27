Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $828.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

