Insider Buying: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,757,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

