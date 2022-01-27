Insider Buying: OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 100,000 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

OKYO opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.04. OKYO Pharma Limited has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.09.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

