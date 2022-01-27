Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.42. The stock had a trading volume of 560,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

