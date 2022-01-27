Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 11.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 13.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

