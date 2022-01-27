Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 427 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average is $263.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

