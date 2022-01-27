Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 427 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average is $263.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
