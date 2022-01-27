Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,175 shares in the company, valued at C$12,552,925.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41.

On Thursday, November 25th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

