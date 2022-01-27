Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,173,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

