Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 112,767 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.