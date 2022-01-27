Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.