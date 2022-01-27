Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $118.42 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,253,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,200 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 3.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of TELUS worth $118,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after buying an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after buying an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU remained flat at $$23.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 52,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

