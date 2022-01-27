Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.33. 147,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,299. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

