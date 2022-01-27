Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,460,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,420. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

