Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

