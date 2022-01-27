Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 320,749 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 569,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,572,162. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.