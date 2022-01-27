Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $70.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $70.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.76.

Intel stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

