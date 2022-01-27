Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. Intel has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

