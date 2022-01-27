IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading Down 3.3%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 289,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 196,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 383.72% and a negative net margin of 422.23%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

