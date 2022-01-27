International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $88,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.40. 96,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.