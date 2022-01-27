International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.58 ($2.76).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 158.82 ($2.14) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 108.50 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

