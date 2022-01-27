International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:INSW opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $1,604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 65.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in International Seaways by 13.6% in the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 166,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

