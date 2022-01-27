Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,480. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01.

