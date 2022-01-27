Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Empirical Finance LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.92. 2,342,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,131,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.