Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 512.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $344.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

