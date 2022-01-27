Investors Buy High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.