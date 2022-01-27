Investors Buy Large Volume of Diana Shipping Call Options (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 735 call options.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $313.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

