iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 231.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,605,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

