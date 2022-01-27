iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $38.47 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.