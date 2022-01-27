iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. 23,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.